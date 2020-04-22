Zain Imam has to say THIS on teaming up with Shehnaaz Gill for a project

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of the town since the time she has appeared in Bigg Boss 13. The show has given lots of name and fame to the actress and she is very much in demand these days.

Shehnaaz grabbed lots of limelight for her growing closeness to Sidharth Shukla and fans simply can't stop adoring this jodi.

While a lot has been spoken about the actress, many celebrities are also asked if they would like to work with Shehnaaz. Even fans want various celebs to be paired opposite their favourite Bigg Boss contestant.

And now, popular TV actor Zain Imam was asked if given an opportunity would he work with Shehnaaz. The handsome star had replied that he knows her only through Bigg Boss.

The diehard fans of Shehnaaz feel that Zain's pair with the actress would look extremely beautiful together and they would love them seeing in a music video.

Well, let's hope to see Zain and Shehnaaz together in a film in future.

