Zain Imam’s elder brother passes away

Actor Zain Imam’s cousin elder brother Syed Taqi Imam passed away.

Zain put up a long emotional post mourning the loss. In his post, Zain mentioned how righteous his brother was and that he (cousin brother) lost his mother only recently and the family was hoping for Taqi’s speedy recovery. However, destiny had other plans.

In his long post, Zain also thanked everyone who helped the family source out medicines and other important leads. He thanked a few people from the industry for spreading the word and helping the family in the time of crisis.

We wish strength to Zain’s entire family.

May his brother’s soul rest in peace!

