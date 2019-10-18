Zain Imam shares a TEASER of his NEXT PROJECT!

MUMBAI: Zain Imam recently culminated the shoot of his Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The handsome actor is already back with his next project!



Well, it is none other than a new music single by Mamta Sharma titled Yaara 2, a sequel to her previous song Yaara. Zain features in the video along with Arshifa Khan and Lucky Dancer, who is a TikTok celebrity.



Zain's fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back in action in a new project, and Zain shared a teaser of the same.



Have a look below.



The teaser looks promising and we can't wait for the entire video.The song has been produced by One Music Originals. The music and lyrics are by Bad Ash.How excited are you to watch this music video?