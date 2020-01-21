Zain Imam shouts 'FAKE ALERT' on SOCIAL MEDIA for his FANS!

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is one of the most lovable actors in the television industry today.

We all love him for his acting chops and more than that, for the way he is so humble and grounded in nature. While we recently saw him in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna opposite Shrenu Parikh, the man is on a sabbatical and recently went to Thailand to ring in 2020 with his good friend and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Raii. Zain is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures of himself making TikTok videos and other fun moments from his life.

However recently, Zain pointed out to a fake profile alert on Tinder. Zain took pictures of how a person in the name of Pratik K is using his pictures on Tinder. Zain also mentioned that he is not Tinder user.

Take a look: