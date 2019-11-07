Zain Imam turns host for an event and the response is OVERWHELMING!

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is one of the most adored television celebrities today.



His humble attitude has earned him much love from the audience. Having worked in shows such as Tashn-E-Ishq, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna other than a new music single by Mamta Sharma titled Yaara 2, a sequel to her previous song Yaara, people admire him a lot.



Zain features in the video along with Arshifa Khan and Lucky Dancer, who is a TikTok celebrity. Now Zain host an event in Mauritius and the response he received was overwhelming!



His pictures on Instagram are a testimony of the same:

