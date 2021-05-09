Zayn Ibad Khan: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is not saas-bahu saga, the younger generation also connects to it

MUMBAI: Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Angre in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik, says that he loves how people from all age groups follow the show. The actor says that the fact that it is very different from everything else on TV is what got him on board. “This is one of the main reasons which attracted me to do this show because it is not that usual saas-bahu saga and you don’t need to do one monotonous thing for years. I knew our show would connect to the younger audience also. Nowadays, usually everyone consumes content on Netflix and Amazon but our show is a thriller and so the younger generation also loves to watch it. I am thankful to everyone who is loving our show, they are showing their love through social media to each and every character,” he says.

In fact, the actor says that the twists and turns are not even revealed in front of the star cast. “We don’t know the further storyline in advance, we only get to know a day before or sometimes even on the same day, on the set, because the makers don’t want us to get mentally prepared about the sequence. Suppose my track is there, so they won’t tell me because actors prepare themselves mentally which makes them conscious on screen. So, every day is new to us. We are totally oblivious about what is going to happen and what we will be doing in the next track,” he says.

Ask him what he loves in the thriller genre, and he says, “My favourite genres are thriller and drama. I love The Dark Knight just because of late legend Heath ledger and Christian Bale. I really get inspired by watching them.”

The actor says that since a thriller requires twists and turns every day, it gets challenging for the writers. “It is very difficult for a TV show because we are not showing that saas-bahu type of drama. In a thriller, we need to do something new every day. It is a very tough job for the writer and makers because it is challenging to create such content every day,” he says.