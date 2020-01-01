Zee English Cluster rings in 2020 with pomp and show!

MUMBAI: The countdown has begun! New Year is just around the corner and the celebrations are in full swing. Ringing in 2020 with pomp and show is Zee English Cluster’s &flix, &PrivéHD and Zee Café offering specially curated blocks that are sure to kickstart the new year with a bang! Available with the Zee Prime English Pack, &flix and &PrivéHD bring to you a unique day long binge with “New Year’s Binge” and “Privé Resolutions,” respectively on Wednesday January 1, 2020. Zee Café, on the other hand, brings you the most loved television shows of 2019 with their ongoing “Breakfast to Bed Binge.”

Couch, popcorn and movie marathon - yes you heard it right! &flix gives you the perfect start to 2020 with their “New Year’s Binge.” Showcasing a wide genre of movies from horror to thriller, this special high-octane block will feature movies such as ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’, ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Escape Room’ among others.

The first day of the new year comes with a whole set of resolutions. This year &PrivéHD helps you fuel a fresh start with day-long marathon of the most inspiring movies. ‘Privé Resolutions’ brings you the best hand-picked movies from the channels library with a daylong binge. Feel the other side with movies like ‘Julie & Julia’, ‘Around The World in 80 days’, ‘A Dog’s Purpose’, ‘The Aviator’ and many more.

What’s more? Zee Café’s ongoing ‘Breakfast To Bed Binge’ property brings you non-stop entertainment from 8 AM to midnight. Enjoy the most loved shows of 2019 as you hang out with your buddies. So, start your year with mind -blowing entertainment only with the Zee English Cluster.

Bringing some of the choicest World Television Premieres in the language of your choice, prized dramas, international news and lifestyle content for the Indian viewers, the unique bouquet – Zee Prime English Pack - comprising &flix, Zee Café, LF and Wion, is priced at an attractive Rs. 15/- per month. That’s not all! For those who appreciate nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds as they show them the other side of cinema. Zee Prime English HD Pack comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/-. Consumers can also subscribe to the Zee All In One Pack @ Rs. 59/- per month.