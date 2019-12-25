Zee English Cluster wishes viewers a Merry Christmas with the special binge surprise!

MUMBAI: December 23, 2019: Deck the halls, it’s Christmas! ‘Tis the season of joy, togetherness and celebration as Zee English Cluster adds to the fun and frolic! A feast for viewers, this Christmas, it’s time to sit back and enjoy with friends and family as &flix, &PrivéHD and Zee Café present specially curated blocks that bring in the festive fervour. Available with the Zee Prime English Pack, &flix and &PrivéHD are set to showcase the special day-long binge with ‘Santa’s Naughty List’ and ‘The Christmas Spirit’ respectively on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, while Zee Café encourages viewers to hangout from dawn to dusk with the return of its ‘Breakfast To Bed Binge.’And what is Christmas without a surprise from Santa? Hear it from the superheroes and mega-stars of Hollywood as &flix brings a collection of the biggest action, fantasy and adventure hits with ‘Santa’s Naughty List.’ Adding more excitement to your Christmas, this special block on &flix offers viewers a chance to binge all day long with movies such as Venom, Iron Man 3, Brightburn, Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World'S End, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and Men In Black: International among others.What’s more? This holiday season, there is no reason for you to leave your couch! Bringing non-stop entertainment from 8 AM to midnight, Zee Café returns with its ‘Breakfast To Bed Binge’ starting December 25, 2019 right up till January 01, 2019. So, it’s time to hangout with your buddies and witness a mix of shows from diverse genres such as BattleBots Season 3, Everybody Loves Raymond Season 6,7 and 8, Supergirl Season 4 and The Big Bang Theory Season 12.Celebrating freedom, friendship and true love, &PrivéHD encourages viewers to reunite with their family and have a jolly time together with ‘The Christmas Spirit’. This exciting line-up features a curation of the best animated movies that is sure to make your heart sing with joy. With popular hits such as Bolt, Brave, Moana, Finding Dory, Toy Story 2 and Madagascar, rediscover happiness, family and celebration and break old or make new traditions this season with &PrivéHD.So, have a happy holiday with Zee English Cluster!Bringing some of the choicest World Television Premieres in the language of your choice, prized dramas, international news and lifestyle content for the Indian viewers, the unique bouquet – Zee Prime English Pack - comprising &flix, Zee Café, LF and Wion, is priced at an attractive Rs. 15/- per month. That’s not all! For those who appreciate nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds as they show them the other side of cinema. Zee Prime English HD Pack comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/-. Consumers can also subscribe to the Zee All In One Pack @ Rs. 59/- per month.