Zee Ganga’s ‘Jai Chhathi Mai’ will screen beautiful stories related to the festival starring Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: Festivals always call for special celebrations, and Zee Ganga knows how to make such times memorable for its viewers. Understanding the pulse of the audience, this number one GEC Bhojpuri channel is all set to add to the festivities, up the happiness and fun, with their special program titled ‘Jai Chhathi Mai’- Yug Yugaantar ki Aviraal Chhath Leela. The two-hour-long non-stop entertainment will showcase beautiful stories of different time zones in the form of play on November 10, between 5 pm and 7 pm. The biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav, will be frontlining these narratives along with other stars from the Bhojpuri region. Along with this, viewers are definitely in for much more fun and frolic as their favourite Bhojpuri superstars will entertain them with their devotional singing and dancing performances. The show will be co-hosted by Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Ritesh Pandey.

Celebrating Chhath Puja fervor, the special show ‘Yug Yugaantar ki Aviraal Chhath Leela’, will screen different stories— Satyug, Tretayug & Dwapaaryug — highlighting the times, as well as the essence and significance of it. While Satyug is the story Mata Parvati performing Chhath vrat for her son Kartik’ victory over demons, Tretayug narrates Siyaram ka chhath, the folklore of Mata Sita who performed this ritual, Dwaparyug’s tale is based on Draupadi’s Chhath vrat to regain the lost kingdom of Pandava and finally culmination with dance performances and celebration. Apart from the big stars, many other popular singers and performers from the regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar such as Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Rinku Ghosh among others will also be a part of these acts.

Speaking on ‘Jai Chhathi Mai’, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer- Bhojpuri, says, “ZEE Ganga is launched with the brand premise of Har Pal Aviral and there is nothing more symbolic and celebratory about this unstoppable spirit of every Bhojpuriya than the biggest festival of the region – Chhath. This year’s Chhath event is an ode to this resolute spirit through ages through its unique theme of Yug Yugaantar Ki Aviral Chhath Leela. These narratives not only symbolize the rich cultural journeys that the region believes in deeply but also epitomizes the pride around its most core and beloved festival which is unique and standalone. With a unique format of bringing narrative musical acts on Chhath for the first time, like every year we are confident that this insightful, celebratory and grandeur filled offering will once again find a deep connect with our viewers and will enjoy their unwavering attention.”

So, tune in to ‘Jai Chhathi Mai’ on Zee Ganga along with your loved ones for some soulful stories revolving around Chhath Puja!