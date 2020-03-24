Zee Hindi Movie Cluster promises to entertain movie lovers confined in their homes with its dhamekedaar line up of movies

MUMBAI: ‘Ghar baithe baithe bore huye, karna hain kuch khaas toh shuru karo entertainment marathon, Zee Hindi Movie Channels ke saath’. With the growing outbreak of the COVID 19, the need of the hour is to practice social distancing. While, each one of you are being a responsible citizen and being safe at your home sweet home, keeping you company to keep this pandemic at bay will be the Zee Hindi Movie Cluster with non-stop entertainment. Promising a perfect binge watch list of movies for you, each of Zee’s Hindi movie channels has got your back as they have curated a special bouquet of movie titles while you stay safe at home #HumAndarCoronaBahar.

Curating a line-up to entertain you in the most Bollywood way possible, &pictures brings forward some of its best offerings. Recharge with non-stop blockbusters with the ‘Entertainment Boosters’ line-up comprising of handpicked endless entertainment movies like Dream Girl, Satyameva Jayate, Baaghi, Wanted, amongst others that will air from 23rd March to 31st March at 8pm. While some may enjoy watching the favorite movies time and again, the channel will air the World Television Premier of the romantic musical thriller Yeh Saali Aashiqui on 27th March. Introducing debutants Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead, the romantic musical thriller will keep the audience entertained with its gripping narrative.

Zee Bollywood’s has a masaledar treat for the viewers with its treasure trove of 101% Shuddh Bollywood blockbuster movies. From 23rd March to 31st March, the channel will showcase the actual tadka of entertainment with its ‘Greatest Dramebaaz’ movie festival. Spoiling Bollywood buffs with endless choices, from the dancing superstar, Govinda to Bollywood’s angry young man, Amitabh Bachchan, the Masalon se koot koot ke bhari line up will showcase movie like Khudgarz, Raja Hindustani, Gadar, Mard, Beta and Hathkadi amongst others. One movie to look out for will however be the Drama se koot koot ke bhari film Kishen Kanhaiya which celebrates its 30th milestone this year. Set to air on 27th March at 9pm, the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer traces the life of twin brothers separated at birth and how they reunite to fight evil, will indeed take you down memory lane.

Catering to the action aficionado, Zee Action will telecast high-on-action blockbuster movies like Manikarnika, Phool Bane Angare, International Rowdy, Samba, Roadside Rowdy to name a few everyday starting 22nd March at 2pm and 8pm. Another power packed treat for all the action lovers is Mahesh Babu’s action blockbuster Encounter Shankar that traces the journey of a guy who goes all out to avenge the death of his brother Bharath. Also, featuring Tamannaah in the lead along with a special appearance by Shruti Haasan, the movie will air on 28th March at 8 pm.

Starting from 23rd to 31st March, Zee Cinema promises to give you a blockbuster entertainment experience with a special line up. Premiering your favorite movies, the lineup will include movies like Simmba, Uri, Dangal, Bharat, 2.0, Saand Ki Aankh, K3 Kaali Ka Karishma, Holiday and Phir Hera Pheri amongst others. And saving the best for the last will and the highlight of the weekend will be the starry award night Zee Cine Award on 28th March at 7:30 pm that brings together the B-town glitterati with the intention to increase the entertainment ka Taapmaan for you while you stay at home safe. Felicitating the stunning performances at the Box Office and celebrating superior quality of films, Zee Cine Awards will double up as a platform to applaud some of the best names and minds in the industry. With some of the biggest names in attendance and electrifying performances by Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi, Zee Cine Awards 2020 is sure going to be the perfect end to your blockbuster weekend.

So, hold onto your couch and grab a tub of popcorn while you are at home as Zee Hindi Movies Cluster promises to entertain you throughout!