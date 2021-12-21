Zee Kutumb celebrated Dheeraj Dhoopar’s birthday at Nomination special episode of Zee Rishtey Awards

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year once again when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work round the clock to bring you all your favorite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’. This year as well, the awards show will be celebrated with full gusto, but there's an element of surprise for one and all. Zee Rishtey Awards will be a mega spectacle that will celebrate the deeply cherished relationships viewers share with their favorite characters, and they, in turn, share with their respective show families and above all else, the special Rishta Zee TV, as a channel, shares with its loyal audiences through a grand 'Rishton Ka Tyohaar’.

The audience will get to see all of their favorite stars under one roof. The actors recently shot for the nomination special episode for Zee Rishtey Awards where the audience will get to witness the real side of their very favorite Zee TV characters. Talking about favorites, the whole team of Kundali Bhagya had gathered for Zee Rishtey Awards nomination party recently and they did not forget about their heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar’s birthday. Not just that, they even arranged a pre-birthday surprise cake, leaving him all stunned at the event.

Celebrations were doubled at the party when the whole cast of Zee Kutumb celebrated their very own Dheeraj Dhoopar’s birthday at the event. The entire cast of Kundali Bhagya rolled with joy as the cake cutting ceremony took place and Dheeraj Dhoopar seemed more than elated to have such an amazing surprise at the event.

Shraddha Arya reveals, "We surprised Dheeraj with a pre-birthday celebration, and he was really happy. We got a cake, and all, it was delicious."

Well, that’s adorable!

To know who amongst your favorite actors and shows bagged the nominations to the prestigious awards and to witness all the electrifying acts, tune into Zee Rishtey Awards and its exciting curtain-raiser properties, coming soon, only on Zee TV