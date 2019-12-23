ZEE says its TV channels in Tamil Nadu fully operational

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Sunday said it has received several complaints wherein the consumers have mentioned that their cable operators have removed the ZEE Bouquet from their channel packs, without giving any communication or reason.



On December 21, one consumer tweeted: "I am using VK digital. Yesterday onwards @ZeeTamil Not coming."



Another commented: "Arasu cable also @ZeeTamil not coming."



ZEEL on Sunday said in a statement: "Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) wishes to clarify that all of its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators, including Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, SCV and V K Digital. The channels are also available across all leading DTH operators, namely, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV, d2h, and Sun Direct."



"There has been no change in the consumer price (MRP) of the individual channels or channel packs whatsoever. Zee Prime Tamil SD pack, competitively priced at Rs 10 only, is the best value pack in Tamil Nadu market, when compared to other similar bouquets available in the same market," it said.



"ZEEL has issued all the required communications to its esteemed viewers informing and urging them to approach their respective cable operators with a request to reactivate the channels, for which they have already paid Rs. 10, as part of their monthly subscription," it added.



The company said the communication has been issued in the interest of all its viewers, since "ZEEL has received several complaints and requests through emails and social media platforms, wherein the consumers have mentioned that their cable operators have removed the ZEE Bouquet from their channel packs, without any communication or reason. Hence, the viewers have expressed their disappointment for not being able to view their favourite ZEE Channels, despite having paid for the same".

Source: IANS