Zee TV actors get emotional while sharing the best memories of their moms on Mother’s Day

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 10:00
MUMBAI: We all have a special bond with our mothers and the mother is the heartbeat in the home and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Zee TV actors like Aashish Bhardwaj and Debattama Saha from Mithai got nostalgic as they spoke about their best memories with their mothers. Here’s what they had to say…

Aashish Bhardwaj, who essays the role of Siddhartha in Zee TV’s show Mithai, mentioned, “Life does not come with a manual, it comes with a mother only. I believe boys are closer to their mothers instead of girls and they are more expressive with them. I can not explain my feeling in words about what I feel for my mother. I just want to wish her - “Happy Mother’s Day to the most elegant, kind, and loving person I know. I love you mom.. thanks for being so selfless.”

Debattama Saha, who plays the role of Mithai in Zee TV’s Mithai, mentioned "My mother has been my constant support system. My mother is a singer and I get inspiration from her. She’s a strong person and has always made sure I have the courage to take on all challenges. She has always reminded me by saying whatever you choose to do in life make sure you are good at it and I follow it even today. She has a great spirit and has never let me down! Having a mother like her and being raised by her is the best thing I could ever ask for. Whatever I am today I owe it to my mother."

