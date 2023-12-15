Zee TV actress Neeharika Roy shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 16:58
Neeharika Roy

MUMBAI : Move over coffee and cold drinks; tea takes the spotlight as the world's favorite beverage, renowned for its aromatic charm. 'International Tea Day' not only sheds light on the impact of the tea trade on farmers and workers but is also a global celebration for tea enthusiasts. On the occasion of tea day, Zee TV's actress Neeharika Roy a.k.a Radha from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, shared their love for chai and expressed how even a cup of tea can make their day, highlighting its universal appeal in our country.
Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan said, “Tea is the best and healthiest beverage that has great demand in the world. It has multiple usages in everyone’s life. In my life, tea plays an important role as I don’t start my day without it. “Adrak waali chai’ is one of my favorite types of tea and whenever I feel sick I always prefer to have a cup of tea, it just refreshes my mind. According to me, whether enjoyed alone for moments of reflection or shared among friends, Chai encourages people to pause, appreciate, and celebrate the cultural tapestry woven around this beloved beverage.”

Neeharika Roy Radha Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Review Out! The Freelancer – The Conclusion is a must-watch edge-of-the-seat intense thriller, check out the review inside
MUMBAI : ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where...
Exclusive! Even though my character is chained to a wheelchair unfortunately, he gives a lot of mental support and guidance to his family members: Yatik Karyekar on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Protective Stance Sparks Tension in Love Triangle
MUMBAI:Since its introduction, Jhanak has been a source of excitement for Star Plus viewers. Anirudh, facing challenges...
Spoiler Alert! Secrets Unfold in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kuldeep's Heartfelt Revelation about Vani
MUMBAI: Amidst the melodious backdrop of the music industry, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si explores the intricate layers of a...
Exclusive! We actually have a good laugh on the sets because of my character Hina’s flipping personality: Nishigandha Wad on shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua
MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua is one of the most loved shows on television. The show airs on Zee TV and the narrative and the...
Exclusive! Raghubir Yadav to be seen in Nitya Mehra’s next
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Raghubir Yadav
Exclusive! Raghubir Yadav to be seen in Nitya Mehra’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yatik Karyekar
Exclusive! Even though my character is chained to a wheelchair unfortunately, he gives a lot of mental support and guidance to his family members: Yatik Karyekar on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Nishigandha Wad
Exclusive! We actually have a good laugh on the sets because of my character Hina’s flipping personality: Nishigandha Wad on shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua
Sakshi Tanvar
Exclusive! I have heard a lot about Sakshi Tanvar’s method of acting and I feel that I would learn a lot from her: Kumkum Bhagya
Jennifer Mistry
Wow! Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 20 years in the industry, says “God has been kind”
Kishori Shahane
Zee TV actress Kishori Shahane Vij shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’
Prateek Sharma
In Pics: Producer Prateek Sharma gets hitched to Ruchika Mishra from Indore!