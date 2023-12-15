Zee TV actress Neeharika Roy shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’

MUMBAI : Move over coffee and cold drinks; tea takes the spotlight as the world's favorite beverage, renowned for its aromatic charm. 'International Tea Day' not only sheds light on the impact of the tea trade on farmers and workers but is also a global celebration for tea enthusiasts. On the occasion of tea day, Zee TV's actress Neeharika Roy a.k.a Radha from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, shared their love for chai and expressed how even a cup of tea can make their day, highlighting its universal appeal in our country.

Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan said, “Tea is the best and healthiest beverage that has great demand in the world. It has multiple usages in everyone’s life. In my life, tea plays an important role as I don’t start my day without it. “Adrak waali chai’ is one of my favorite types of tea and whenever I feel sick I always prefer to have a cup of tea, it just refreshes my mind. According to me, whether enjoyed alone for moments of reflection or shared among friends, Chai encourages people to pause, appreciate, and celebrate the cultural tapestry woven around this beloved beverage.”