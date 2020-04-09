Zee TV brings back the iconic Hum Paanch on public demand!

MUMBAI: As India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel and a responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years. The channel has provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. In fact, during this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV is all set to spread some cheer and add a dollop of laughter to everyone’s mundane quarantine afternoons by bringing back one of its most loved comedies and family entertainers on public demand. A universal favorite across generations, Hum Paanch will make a mega comeback on television after 15 years, starting from April 13 and it will air Monday to Sunday at 12 Noon, only on Zee TV!

A story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family, Hum Paanch revolves around Anand Mathur, his second wife - Bina Mathur and his five daughters, who are constantly plotting plans to turn his world upside down. Adding more chaos and confusion to his life is the photo frame of his late wife, who occasionally talks to him and nags him on certain decisions. The iconic show brought together a stellar cast 25 years ago and each of the characters have been etched in the minds of viewers ever since. The decade-long show had concluded in 2006, but on public demand, Zee TV is all set to bring back the crazy family of Anand Mathur (Ashok Saraf), Bina Mathur (Shoma Anand), Meenakshi Mathur (Vandana Pathak), Radhika Mathur (Amita Nangia and later played by Vidya Balan), Sweety Mathur (Rakhi Vijan), Kajal Mathur (Bhairavi Raichura) and Choti (Priyanka Mehra). The audience is in for some fun and frolic and afternoons will never be the same!

Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle said, “In times of uncertainty and stress that the world is currently going through, what audiences are truly looking forward to on television is an escape into happier times and familiar characters that they have all grown up loving over the years. For years now, we have been receiving umpteenrequests to revive Hum Paanch or bring back a new season of this cult classic comedy. Through a motley of truly adorable characters brought to life by some remarkably natural actors, the show is a heartwarming depiction of how much fun a typical Indian middle class family can be when they all just let their hair down. Hum Paanch evokes nostalgia amongst anyone who was in front of the television in the 90’s and 2000’s. In fact, 2020 also marks 25 glorious years of Hum Paanch and we believe the best way to pay a tribute to such an iconic show is by letting the audience revisit the whole journey at a time when they need it the most.”

We cannot wait to Pooja Aunty to say, “Aunty Mat Kaho Na” once again!