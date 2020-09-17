Zee TV to come with two new shows; details inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV is one of the GECS which is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking and unique. The channel currently airs lists of shows namely Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhayga, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and others which are being well-received by masses.

We already mentioned about them rolling out five new shows namely Arvind Babbal’s Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti, Sachin Mohite’s Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare, Balaji Telefilms’ Brahmarakshas season 2, Shoonya Square’s Apna Time Aayega and Bodhi Tree’s Hamari Wali Good News.

Also, a reality show titled ‘Dance With Me’ which will be aired on Zee Cafe and Zee TV (Read here: Zee TV to bring a new dance show; details inside)

As per the latest information, we hear that the channel also plans to roll two new shows towards the end of this year.

Our sources inform viewers to look forward to a show based on Punjabi background tentatively titled Teri Meri Ek Jindri and another show tentatively titled Pyaar Ke Us Paar.

We hear that Teri Meri Ek Jindri will be launched by end of November while Pyaar Ke Us Paar will launch by end of December.

