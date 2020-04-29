Zee TV in plans to launch a FAMILY DRAMA post lockdown!

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill after the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Almost all of us are under house arrest to save ourselves from getting infected. Even actors have been given time off, as shootings have been called-off till 31 March.

Well, while some are already getting bored and missing their daily routine, others view the break as a blessing. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and

spending time with family. While the entertainment industry has come to a stand still, there are some production houses which seem to have post lockdown plans.

One of those production houses seems to be India Films Entertainment.

A source informs, "India Films Entertainment plan to come up with a show for Zee TV. It will be a family drama. At the moment no other details can be disclosed. "

Stay tuned to this space for more information.