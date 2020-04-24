Zee TV to re-run Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005!

MUMBAI: The quarantine has got special with a list of old and iconic shows that have returned on TV. With the complete lockdown, channels are re-running the shows and making fans all nostalgic.

Similarly, Zee TV has bought its old shows back for its viewers. They are already having re-run of their popular shows namely Kasam Se, Choti Bahu, Pavitra Rishta, Brahmarakshash, Qubool Hai, Hum Paanch, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017 and Dance India Dance season 2.

We now hear that channel is bringing the previous successful season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Yes, we hear that the channel will re-run Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s previous season which aired in the year 2005. The season featured Ismail Darbar, Himesh Reshammiya, Aadesh Shrivastava and Jatin–Lalit in the judging panel while Debojit Saha was announced as the ultimate winner.

According to our sources, the show will return from Sunday (26 April).

Are you excited to watch the show once again?