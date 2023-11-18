Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di: A gripping tale of resilience!

MUMBAI : Meet Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Lovingly called chatori for being a hopeless foodie, this vivacious Sikhni is an aspiring lawyer. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. While the beautiful Tanisha Mehta breathes life into the character of Heer, television heartthrob Avinesh Rekhi will play her childhood friend, Ranjeet aka Ranjha who stands by her side and lets no harm ever come her way! Produced by Dome Entertainment, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di will premiere on 21st November and will air every day at 7 PM on Zee TV.

Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head said, “With Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, we introduce our audience to Heer and her journey of transformation and resilience after a life-altering incident. We’re pleased to collaborate with Dome Entertainment once again and bring forth this inspiring narrative of strength.”

Producers Mohamad Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala of Dome Entertainment, said, “Our next fiction show with Zee TV captures the pulse of Punjab. It’s an intense family drama capturing Heer’s spirited struggle for asserting her truth and standing up to injustice. With childhood friend Ranjha as the wind beneath her wings, the way she faces adversity with fierce determination will have viewers rooting for her. We have a strong cast on board and we’ve shot extensively across real locations of Chandigarh and Amritsar to ensure authenticity.”

Avinesh Rekhi said, "With a character like Ranjha, I am looking forward to changing the perception of what an ideal man should be like. I believe that the storyline and the narrative of the show is gripping and it will surely touch your hearts. In fact, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di showcases the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of relationships. My fans have showered me with immense love for my previous shows and I hope they support me in this new journey as well.”

Tanisha Mehta said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and bring a character like Heer to life. It has been a fascinating experience running through the by lanes of Punjab, shooting beautiful as well as dramatic sequences for the show. It is a gripping tale of love, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of a unique friendship. I believe Heer’s character has been developed very thoughtfully. I am really looking forward to the audience’s reactions to my character as well as this show.”

To witness this magical tale, watch Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, starting 21st November, every day at 7 PM only on Zee TV!