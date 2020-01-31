Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah gets a new time slot

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah is a popular television serial. The tele soap has managed to make a place in the hearts of audience. The intriguing narrative has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens.

According to the latest media reports, the show will now be telecast at a different time slot.

Zee TV is brining a new show for its audience. Titled Qurbaan Hua, the upcoming show will be premiered on 25th February at the 10 PM time slot. The promo of the show has already been aired.

However, Ishq Subhan Allah also airs on the same time on the channel. That is why the channel, according to the latest media reports, has planned to shift Ishq Subhan Allah at 10:30 PM slot, making way for Qurbaan Hua.