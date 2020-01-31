News

Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah gets a new time slot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 02:10 PM

MUMBAI:  Ishq Subhan Allah is a popular television serial. The tele soap has managed to make a place in the hearts of audience. The intriguing narrative has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens.  

According to the latest media reports, the show will now be telecast at a different time slot.  

Zee TV is brining a new show for its audience. Titled Qurbaan Hua, the upcoming show will be premiered on 25th February at the 10 PM time slot. The promo of the show has already been aired.

However, Ishq Subhan Allah also airs on the same time on the channel. That is why the channel, according to the latest media reports, has planned to shift Ishq Subhan Allah at 10:30 PM slot, making way for Qurbaan Hua.

 

Tags > Zee TV, Ishq Subhan Allah, Zara, Kabir, Ruksaar, Zeenat, Shahbaz, Adnan Khan, Tunisha Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Vahbbiz Dorabjee celebrates father's...

Vahbbiz Dorabjee celebrates father's birthday in style!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days