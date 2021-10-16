Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal to be launched on THIS date!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront when it comes to bringing exclusive content from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

One of the leading channels Zee TV is known for bringing shows on varied subjects. The channel is now gearing up to launch a new historical drama based on the lives of Kashi Bai.

The show titled Kashibai Bajirao Ballal will focus on the story of the Maratha empire being shown from the angle of Kashibai.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Vidisha Srivastava joins the cast of Sobo Films next on Zee TV!)

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its starcast. We broke the news about actors namely Vidisha Srivastava, Tarun Khanna, Venkatesh Pande, Angad Mhaskar, Aishwarya Narkar, Amit Pandey, Anmol Bawadekar, Hetal Yadav, Ajinkya Deo and Uday Tikekar will play pivotal roles in the show.

Talking about the launch date, we hear that the show is most likely to go on air from 15 November (2021).

We could not get through producer Smruti Shinde for a comment.

Sobo Films which is presently producing Ek Mahanayak: Dr B R Ambedkar on &TV.

9-year-old Aarohi Patel will be seen playing the role of the young Kashibai. This is her first television show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!