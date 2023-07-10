Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya welcomes the Zee Kutumb for a Diwali extravaganza

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 16:20
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : Zee TV to air this special Kundali Bhagya event on 7th Nov starting 9:30pm till midnight

Zee TV is gearing up to bring special content for its viewers this Diwali. A time of new beginnings, Zee TV invites its audience to join in a grand celebration during its primetime lineup. Channel's popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has consistently captivated viewers with its compelling story and memorable characters, such as beautiful Shraddha Arya a.k.a Preeta, the charismatic Shakti Anand as Karan, Manit Joura as Rishabh, and Anjum Fakih as Shrishti and the new generation Paras Kalnawat as Rajveer, Sana Sayyad as Palki, and Baseer Ali as Shaurya, Kundali Bhagya that have become household names. 

In the recent episodes, viewers are eagerly following Karan's quest to locate Preeta, who disappeared from his life two decades ago. On 7th November, the excitement will reach its peak as the Luthra family will welcome Preeta after twenty long years. The Luthra House will be the epicenter of this spectacular event as the channel will light up the television screens with a grand Diwali celebration in its popular show Kundali Bhagya. A night brimming with entertainment, thrill, and a succession of surprising turns that will keep you gripped from 9:30PM onwards till midnight. 

What sets this Diwali celebration apart is the coming together of some of the most beloved families from the Zee Kutumb. The stage will be set on fire with electrifying performances from your favourite actors. Their fiery performances are guaranteed to dazzle and entertain you thoroughly.

Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle, "The entire country is in festive fervor during Diwali and spending quality time with family becomes the top priority. Hence, we have planned a lot of exciting offerings during this period for our viewers to bond with their loved ones and enjoy a shared viewing experience at home. Along with the dramatic highpoints across our shows, we’re also bringing a special event of Kundali Bhagya filled with a lot of entertainment and dance performances by the Zee Kutumb artists.” 

As the anticipation for this grand Diwali event builds, the Kundali Bhagya family promises an evening full of heartfelt emotions, surprises, and joy, a celebration that cannot be missed.

Watch the extraordinary Grand Diwali celebration on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya on November 7th, 2023, starting 9:30 PM!

Kundali Bhagya TellyChakkar Zee TV Preeta Shakti Karan Manit Joura Rishabh Anjum Fakih Shrishti Paras Kalnawat Rajveer Sana Sayyad Palki Baseer Ali   Shaurya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here are times celebrities sang praises for legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra
MUMBAI: Yash Chopra Death Anniversary 2023: The legendary filmmaker's impact on Hindi cinema is an everlasting one, and...
Katha Ankahee: Exclusive! Katha gets emotional meeting Raghav’s family after the engagement!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment....
Must Read! From Kamal Haasan and Sarika to Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, here are some actors who had to fight for their children’s custody
MUMBAI: Fans look up to a lot of Hindi movie industry couples for relationship goals. From Alia-Ranbir to Riteish-...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Shrddha Arya finally speaks on best friend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s game on the show
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Preeta in Kundali...
Koffee With Karan Season 8: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aryan to be guests on the show
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Must Read! "Shah Rukh Khan hands is the Sultan of Indian cinema" Sultan of Delhi actor Tahir Raj Bhasin
MUMBAI: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, over...
Recent Stories
Yash
Wow! Here are times celebrities sang praises for legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shrddha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Shrddha Arya finally speaks on best friend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s game on the show
Vaibhav Gupta
Will Vaibhav Gupta’s rendition of ‘Lagan Lagi’ help him secure a spot in the ‘Top 15’ of Indian Idol Season 14?
India’s Got Talent
Judge of India’s Got Talent, Badshah to sponsor education for members of the Zero Degree Group!
Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy
Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy brings her musical brilliance as a Guest Judge to Indian Idol’s ‘Theatre Round’
Ajaya
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Check out the special gift that contestant Ajaya Amar gifted to judge Kumar Sanu
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Ace producer Sandeep Sikand exposed the double standards of Isha Malviya