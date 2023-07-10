Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya welcomes the Zee Kutumb for a Diwali extravaganza

MUMBAI : Zee TV to air this special Kundali Bhagya event on 7th Nov starting 9:30pm till midnight

Zee TV is gearing up to bring special content for its viewers this Diwali. A time of new beginnings, Zee TV invites its audience to join in a grand celebration during its primetime lineup. Channel's popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has consistently captivated viewers with its compelling story and memorable characters, such as beautiful Shraddha Arya a.k.a Preeta, the charismatic Shakti Anand as Karan, Manit Joura as Rishabh, and Anjum Fakih as Shrishti and the new generation Paras Kalnawat as Rajveer, Sana Sayyad as Palki, and Baseer Ali as Shaurya, Kundali Bhagya that have become household names.

In the recent episodes, viewers are eagerly following Karan's quest to locate Preeta, who disappeared from his life two decades ago. On 7th November, the excitement will reach its peak as the Luthra family will welcome Preeta after twenty long years. The Luthra House will be the epicenter of this spectacular event as the channel will light up the television screens with a grand Diwali celebration in its popular show Kundali Bhagya. A night brimming with entertainment, thrill, and a succession of surprising turns that will keep you gripped from 9:30PM onwards till midnight.

What sets this Diwali celebration apart is the coming together of some of the most beloved families from the Zee Kutumb. The stage will be set on fire with electrifying performances from your favourite actors. Their fiery performances are guaranteed to dazzle and entertain you thoroughly.

Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle, "The entire country is in festive fervor during Diwali and spending quality time with family becomes the top priority. Hence, we have planned a lot of exciting offerings during this period for our viewers to bond with their loved ones and enjoy a shared viewing experience at home. Along with the dramatic highpoints across our shows, we’re also bringing a special event of Kundali Bhagya filled with a lot of entertainment and dance performances by the Zee Kutumb artists.”

As the anticipation for this grand Diwali event builds, the Kundali Bhagya family promises an evening full of heartfelt emotions, surprises, and joy, a celebration that cannot be missed.

Watch the extraordinary Grand Diwali celebration on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya on November 7th, 2023, starting 9:30 PM!