Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua completes a milestone of 300 episodes!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 01:56
Aditi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience's hearts with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Dua (Aditi Sharma), Haider (Karanvir Sharma), and Ghazal (Richa Rathore) the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Dua gets to know that Haider’s sister Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) is pregnant. Dua intervenes to prevent Kaynaat from undergoing an abortion and exposes the truth about Ghazal to the Akhtar family. However, Haider's mother, Heena (Nishigandha Wad), remains unwilling to accept any allegations against Ghazal.

While the actors have been keeping their audience entertained for almost a year now, the viewers of the show have showered their love on the cast and its storyline tremendously since its inception.  And now as the show has completed 300 successful episodes, the actors express gratitude to their fans for this milestone. The cast and crew members were in a joyous mood as they celebrated the momentous occasion with a small celebration on the sets of the show. In fact, the lead pair Dua and Haider have also been shortlisted for star-name registration, they have been conferred with certificates showcasing the real stars that were named after them.

Karanvir Sharma said, “We have got overwhelming appreciation from the audience for our show and this achievement would not have been possible without their love and support. I am feeling ecstatic that we got to celebrate this moment. Moreover, we got the certificates which show that real stars have been registered after our characters, isn't it amazing. I am really happy our work is acknowledged in such a grand manner. We are grateful to the fans and viewers for loving our Jodi and showering us with loads of love.”

Aditi Sharma said, “There is always a feeling of immense pride to see that the show you are working on is doing well, and the characters are being loved so much. In fact, I don’t have any words to express my feelings right now because it still feels like yesterday when I just started shooting for the show. Can’t believe the show has completed 300 episodes already. Today, our hard work is praised by the fans and viewers as the real stars are registered after our character names. I believe this is one of the best rewards for us. The whole team is really happy with this milestone.”

While the team of Rabb Se Hai Dua had a gala time celebrating the achievement of completing 300 episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch if Haider will divorce Ghazal. Will Heena let this happen? Will Dua and Haider reunite?  

To know what happens next, watch Rabb Se Hai Dua every Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM, only on Zee TV

Zee TV rabb se hai dua Dua Aditi Sharma Haider Karanvir Sharma ghazal Richa Rathore Kaynaat Saarvie Omana Heena Nishigandha Wad Tellychkkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

