Zee5 Unveils The Poster Of Upcoming Thriller Series, The Casino

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 04:58 PM

MUMBAI: ZEE5 releases the first look of their upcoming Original series, The Casino starring Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey,Mandana Karimi and Aindrita Ray in pivotal roles.

The poster showcases Sudhanshu Pandey sitting across a casino table with Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi on either side. Each of them have been styled with much panache in the poster reflecting the glamour quotient of the series.

The 10 episode series is the story of a rich yet humble boy Vicky who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in a high-class society.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar and Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films, The Casino premieres on 10th April only on ZEE5. It is currently being shot in Nepal.

