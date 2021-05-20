Zeenat Aman and Bappi Lahiri to grace Indian Idol 12?

MUMBAI: Reality shows are always a visual delight.

While daily soaps entertain us throughout the week, it is the reality shows which book the weekend slots and keep us entertained with a different flavor of television. While there are many singing and dancing reality shows on television, Indian Idol is in its 12th season and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. People cannot have enough of the young talents gracing the show and making it to the top.

The show is judged by the very talented Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakar and Himesh Reshammiya and is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Well, along with the contestants battling it out to the top position, the show also introduces popular guests on the show. This time, according to our sources, speculatively, Zeenat Aman and Bappi Lahiri.

It was only recently that Indian Idol 12 completed 50 episodes. Celebrating this special milestone, the team members got together to cut the special cake. They hugged one another and congratulated. They have even appreciated the teamwork and It was an extremely proud moment for all of them. The host Aditya Narayan and all the three judges will be seen on stage with lots of entertainment.

The singing-based reality show has returned with it's the 12th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

