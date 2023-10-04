Zeeshan Khan gives a befitting reply to a troll calling him a Terrorist. Check it out!

MUMBAI :Zeeshan Khan, who is known for his outspoken nature leaves no stone unturned to speak his heart out when it comes to being opinionated. He had recently given his views about the show lock upp and it’s host Kangana, strongly believing to not be a part of the show as a contestant ever.

He has yet again given a befitting reply to a troll calling him a terrorist. In a recent picture on Zeeshan Khan’s social media, a troll commented “terrorist”, to which Zeeshan reverted stating, “ haan, kyuki tujh jaiso ke liye agar mein samne aa gaya na toh aise hi fatt jayegi!”

Fans filled the actors dm with lauding on his bold revert.

For the unversed, Zeeshan was previously seen in Lock Upp 2 and Bigg Boss OTT, he is currently shooting for a show Baagin in which he is playing a lead. He will soon be making his bollywood debut this year.