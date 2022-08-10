Zeeshan Khan rushed to the hospital post food poisoning; Stable now!

MUMBAI : Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his bollywood debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for being a part of the show Kundali Bhagya, putting a rest to this rumour Zeeshan will be playing a negative lead in the show Baagin and is currently shooting for the same in Rajpipla, Gujarat.

Recently, an unfortunate incident took place as Zeeshan was shooting for Baagin the actor during the shoot started feeling uneasy and was later rushed to the hospital due to severe stomach ache. The doctors had run some regular tests and confirmed that it was food poisoning. Post the tests, the actor was kept under observation for a while according to reports, he is stable now and is back on sets.

For the unversed, Zeeshan was previously seen in bigg boss, he has also been a part of a reality show lock Upp, he’s played a negative role in the show Naagin and will be seen playing a negative lead in the show Baagin.