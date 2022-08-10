Zeeshan Khan rushed to the hospital post food poisoning; Stable now!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 19:40
Zeeshan

MUMBAI : Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his bollywood debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for being a part of the show Kundali Bhagya, putting a rest to this rumour Zeeshan will be playing a negative lead in the show Baagin and is currently shooting for the same in Rajpipla, Gujarat.

Recently, an unfortunate incident took place as Zeeshan was shooting for Baagin the actor during the shoot started feeling uneasy and was later rushed to the hospital due to severe stomach ache. The doctors had run some regular tests and confirmed that it was food poisoning. Post the tests, the actor was kept under observation for a while according to reports, he is stable now and is back on sets. 

For the unversed, Zeeshan was previously seen in bigg boss, he has also been a part of a reality show lock Upp, he’s played a negative role in the show Naagin and will be seen playing a negative lead in the show Baagin.

Zeeshan Khan Kumkum Bhagya television show Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss LOCK UPP Bigg Boss 16 Voot Salman Khan Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 19:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
“I would really want to play a don or a bad guy in a movie” Chaitanya Sharma
MUMBAI:Actor Chaitanya Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution, he...
Exclusive! Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti actor Adhaar Khurana roped in for Applause Entertainment’s next
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Jasleen’s plan fails as Seerat finds out about Garry being a fraud
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav will accuse Abhimanyu of Abandoning Akshara when she really needed him
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Unsorted actress Mugdha Agarwal on her dream role, “I wish I get to play a cop or a sportsperson” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Mugdha Agarwal has been a part of projects like Pinki Ki Shaadi, Couple Goals 3, Yeh Saali Naukri, Unsorted, and...
Recent Stories
“I would really want to play a don or a bad guy in a movie” Chaitanya Sharma
“I would really want to play a don or a bad guy in a movie” Chaitanya Sharma

Latest Video

Related Stories
PriyAnkit trend crosses 1 million tweets again, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s sweet moments take over twitter, che
PriyAnkit trend crosses 1 million tweets again, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s sweet moments take over twitter, check out the tweets here
Udaariyaan
Udaariyaan: Things are going to get more serious with this upcoming deadly twist
‘Ishq Ka Rang’ fame Tanya aka Snehal Rai purchases the house of Bharti Singh in Mumbai, Details inside
‘Ishq Ka Rang’ fame Tanya aka Snehal Rai purchases the house of Bharti Singh in Mumbai, Details inside
Audience Perspective: Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 heading towards becoming another sister drama show with Prachi and Pihu?
Audience Perspective: Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 heading towards becoming another sister drama show with Prachi and Pihu?
Vishal Nayak opens up on being part of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Vishal Nayak opens up on being part of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Maya Confesses Her Feelings For Anuj, New Twist To Unfold In Anupama's Life
Maya Confesses Her Feelings For Anuj, New Twist To Unfold In Anupama's Life