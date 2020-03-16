OMG! 61-year-old Mary Mara passed away in Cape Town in a tragic incident, details inside

Mara had made her film debut in 1992 with Love Potion No. 9 and appeared as Billy Crystal's daughter in Mr. Saturday Night

Mary Mara

MUMBAI: Actor Mary Mara, best known for her roles in 'ER' and 'Law & Order,' died in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday at the age of 61. Apparently, the cause of her death is drowning. According to the statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming.

Her body has been transported to Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.

"Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met. I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in 'Mad Forest' off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed," her manager Craig Dorfman wrote.

Mara was born and raised in Syracuse, New York. before going on to study at San Francisco State University and Yale. Mara is survived by her stepdaughter Katie Mersola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Dailey, nephew Christopher Dailey and brother-in-law Scott Dailey.

Her notable productions include 'ER,' in which she played recurring patient Loretta Sweet, and the police trial film 'Nash Bridges,' in which she starred as Inspector Bryn Carson.

Other notable television appearances of her include 'NYPD Blue,' 'Ally McBeal,' 'Farscape,' 'Law and Order,' 'The West Wing,' 'Monk,' 'Shameless,' 'Ray Donovan,' 'Dexter,' and 'Criminals Minds.'

