Trouble! Arnold Schwarzenegger faces a legal problem; Held at Munich airport over luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich airport on Wednesday for failing to declare a costly watch. Actor and former California governor, 76, was held in the customs area on Wednesday afternoon after arriving from the US, according to spokesperson Thomas Meister.
Arnold Schwarzenegger

According to a customs official who spoke to AFP, Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich airport on Wednesday for failing to declare a costly watch. Actor and former California governor, 76,  was held in the customs area on Wednesday afternoon after arriving from the US, according to spokesperson Thomas Meister.

It was anticipated that Schwarzenegger would be able to resume his journey later on in the day, however, "the watch will probably have to stay", Meister said. According to him, the Terminator actor and former bodybuilding sensation faces criminal allegations for tax evasion.

Meister claims that since Schwarzenegger intended to sell the watch in the European Union, tax should have been paid on it. The opulent timepiece was scheduled to go up for auction on Thursday night at a Kitzbuehel fundraising event for Arnold Schwarzenegger's climate initiative, according to the Bild daily.

According to the initiative's website, artwork and signed memorabilia are frequently up for auction at such dinners.

According to Bild, the bespoke watch was created just for Schwarzenegger by luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet.

Credit- Hindustan Times

