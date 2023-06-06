Swoon! Meet Shubman Gill, the current heartthrob of the country

Shubman Gill is a rising star in the field of cricket and a great athlete who plays for the Indian cricket team, for Punjab in domestic cricket and for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.
MUMBAI: Shubman Gill, known as the 'Prince of Cricket', is a rising star and a great athlete who plays for the Indian cricket team, for Punjab in domestic cricket and for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. He served as the vice-captain of the Indian Under-19 cricket team in the 2018 in Under-19 Cricket World Cup and won Player of the Tournament award. 

A right-handed opening batsman, he is considered one of the best young cricketers in the world. Gill holds the record for youngest cricketer to score a double century in One Day International cricket and is known for making the highest T20 score for the Indian team. 

Since 2022, Gill is a part of Gujarat Titans, the team who went on to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. Prior to that, Shubman played for Kolkata Knight Riders, a team owned by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

This year, in 2023, the ace cricketer won the IPL Orange Cap, scoring 890 runs, the second highest total in IPL history, including three centuries. Gill scored 129 in the IPL Qualifies 2, the highest individual score in IPL Playoffs history. 

Shubman Gill is indeed one shining star to look out for. But, it is not just his game that brings him in the news. Shubman is a totally suave and sexy looking guy, who has a massive female fan following.

As a cherry on the cake, the cricketer also lent his voice to the Indian spiderman, Pavitr Prabhakar in the recently released film Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, making his debut in cinemas. 

Apart from that, he is also in the news for his dating life. He was rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar and they were even spotted hanging out. But the rumors fizzled out, when he was later spotted with B-town diva Sara Ali Khan several times.

Currently, the cricketer is in news for the World Test Championship Finale, which is going to take place on 7th June, 2023. Fans are eagerly looking forward to his performance in the same.

In personal front, he is making headlines for the old conversations he had with Sara Tendulkar, the screenshots of which are making rounds on social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

