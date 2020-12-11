YEAR ENDER 2020: Actors who made their BIG DEBUT this year!

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has seen lots of ups and downs in everyone's life. The world is suffering from COVID-2019 pandemic and things are still not going that great. The shootings which were halted have now resumed but the fear of the deadly virus is still there.

The pandemic affected the entertainment world and the industry came to a standstill for quite some time. From commoners to celebrities, everyone has suffered this critical situation and people are adapting to the new normal now.

As the year 2020 is set to end, let's rewind it by recollecting some amazing memories with recalling the celebrities who shot to stardom with their big debuts on television….

Take a look:

Anjali Tatrari in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Anjali impressed the masses with her on-screen father – daughter bond with actor Varun Badola in the show.

Kanika Kapoor in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste went on to become a huge hit and the masses were in love with the fresh and young love story where Kanika was seen as Suman

Mohit Kumar in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

Mohit is seen opposite Kanika in the show as his debut.

Pratibha Ranta in Qurbaan Hua

Pratibha has impressed the masses with her good looks and acting skills

Aurra Bhatnagar in Barrister Babu

Aurra is a sweet and charming girl and the audience is in love with her innocence and acting skills

Riya Shukla in Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

Riya has impressed the masses with her acting skills right from her debut on television.

Riya Sharma in Pinjra Khoobsutri Ka

Though Riya has done some good roles, this is her first lead role and her performance is impressive

Do you have more names you can recall? List them in the comments below! (Also Read: Sab TV’s Tenali Rama all set to plug-off from further television streaming from next month)