YEAR ENDER 2020: Celebrities who are ACTIVE on YouTube

MUMBAI: A lot of celebrities are on social media.

We have seen them on a majority of social media platforms. After the ban on TikTok, actors have been engaging with their fans and followers on several other platforms and one of them happens to be YouTube. Actors showcase their talent on the small screens but apart from that, they also showcase their creative streak by making short videos on their own channel.

Along with the video content that they have been preparing on other platforms there are some celebrities who have their own YouTube channels where they can stay connected with their fans and also roll out their personal style, remedies, recipes, beauty and fitness secrets among a host of other things.

So here we bring to you the actors who have engaged with their fans on YouTube by launching their own channels this year…

Hina Khan

Hina has been actively promoting herself and has been giving various skincare hacks through her channel

Erica Fernandes

The lady is on the front-foot when it comes to make-up

Jannat Zubair

Jannat has a subscription of a whopping 2.68 million followers. She mostly does brand collaborations.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet shares make-up tutorials, travel vlogs, her dance videos among many other videos

Niti Taylor

Niti shares the various things she does to keep her creative streak active in the name of Taylormadestories

Paridhi Sharma

Paridhi has ventured into the space of music videos and she not only produces content but also features them on her YouTube channel

Dipika Kakar

Dipika posts delicious and mouth-watering recipes on her channel…

Rubina Dilaik is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house but we have enjoyed seeing her travelogues

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth posts videos of him working out and behind the scenes from his set among various other things

Ashnoor Kaur

Fashion, lifestyle, hacks, her latest photoshoots to music videos, there is everything in store for her followers…

