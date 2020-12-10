YEAR ENDER 2020: Celebrities who are ACTIVE on YouTube

Here we bring to you the actors who have engaged with their fans on YouTube by launching their own channels this year…
MUMBAI: A lot of celebrities are on social media.
We have seen them on a majority of social media platforms. After the ban on TikTok, actors have been engaging with their fans and followers on several other platforms and one of them happens to be YouTube. Actors showcase their talent on the small screens but apart from that, they also showcase their creative streak by making short videos on their own channel.
Along with the video content that they have been preparing on other platforms there are some celebrities who have their own YouTube channels where they can stay connected with their fans and also roll out their personal style, remedies, recipes, beauty and fitness secrets among a host of other things.
Hina Khan
Hina has been actively promoting herself and has been giving various skincare hacks through her channel
Erica Fernandes
The lady is on the front-foot when it comes to make-up
Jannat Zubair
Jannat has a subscription of a whopping 2.68 million followers. She mostly does brand collaborations.
Avneet Kaur
Avneet shares make-up tutorials, travel vlogs, her dance videos among many other videos
Niti Taylor
Niti shares the various things she does to keep her creative streak active in the name of Taylormadestories
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi has ventured into the space of music videos and she not only produces content but also features them on her YouTube channel
Dipika Kakar
Dipika posts delicious and mouth-watering recipes on her channel…
Rubina Dilaik is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house but we have enjoyed seeing her travelogues
Siddharth Nigam
Siddharth posts videos of him working out and behind the scenes from his set among various other things
Ashnoor Kaur
Fashion, lifestyle, hacks, her latest photoshoots to music videos, there is everything in store for her followers…
