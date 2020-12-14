Year Ender 2020: Check out the top five turning points in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most high-profile cases in the country. Its been almost six months since the demise of the actor, and still, there is no clarity in the case.

The CBI has been investigating the case for the past few months, and till now, fans and the family are clueless about where the investigation stands.

Since the actor’s demise, fans have been fighting for justice and are demanding answers from the CBI, and they are 100 percent sure that this is a murder and not a suicide.

The case has gone through its ups and downs, and here we bring you the top five turning points in the case.

1. Supreme Court orders the CBI to investigate the SSR case

Since day one, the case was botched up. The Mumbai cops had tampered with the evidence and had declared it a suicide in just 15 minutes. A video went viral where the police were heard saying that if this video goes viral, then their investigation will be ruined.

Owing to the lapses in the case, people across the globe and the media began the demand of a CBI probe.

On 19th August, the Supreme Court gave its verdict where it allowed the CBI to take over the case and investigate one of India’s most high-profile cases.

2. The Disha Salian death connection

Disha Salian passed away on 8th June 2020 by jumping off her balcony. She was SSR’s ex-manager. Within a week, on 14th June, SSR passed away.

That there was a connection between the two cases was confirmed when SSR’s close family friend Smita Parikh had told Republic TV that SSR was highly disturbed post Disha’s death and he feared for his life and kept telling his sister that someone would harm him.

3. Family files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty; CBI mentions her as the prime accused

Rhea after two months of SSR’s demise had on her social media demanded a CBI injury. SSR’s family in the last week of July filed an FIR against her accusing her of abetment of suicide and for mentally torturing SSR.

This was the biggest turning point in the case. The family had revealed a lot of details in the FIR, which included the money laundering, which in turn led to the ED stepping into the case. The family accused her of being with SSR only for his money and fame.

4. Eye witness Siddarth Pithani's stunning confessions

Siddarth was a very close friend of SSR and was his roommate for years. He was one of the main people who were present in the house when SSR passed away. Siddarth was the first one who entered SSR’s room and saw him hanging.

During his interrogation by the CBI, Siddarth had said that on 8th June, some people had come to SSR’s house and deleted all the data from the hard disks and digital without his consent. He also said that on 13th June, some people had visited SSR's residence.



Thus, his confession had given a new twist to the case!

5. The exposure of the drug cartel business in the Bollywood industry

When the ED stepped into the case with the money-laundering angle, they found chats of Rhea and her brother Showik with drug peddlers that were connected to the Bollywood industry.

From one of the chats they recovered Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash's chats where they were discussing drugs. Names like Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also taken.

They where many such points in the case, which shocked us and turned the tables around, but these were the major ones.

Well, the investigation is still on by the CBI, and we hope soon that justice will be served.

