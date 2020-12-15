Year Ender 2020: TV actors whose Social Media account got hacked in 2020

MUMBAI: The year 2020 is about to end and several quotes this year as the worst year of our times. The year 2020 gave the world a pandemic nobody ever wants to remember. Also, this year was particularly unlucky for the Indian Entertainment Industry as it lost many of its gems.

The year also encountered some of the weirdest incidents and let us look at one of them.

The Telly Town peeps were particularly troubled by a phenomenon which hit them like a thunderstorm, Social Media accounts suddenly started getting hacked one after another. Here is the list of some of the most famous hacks.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Celebrities often become victims of social media hacking and Anumpama's Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey wasn't spared either As Sudhanshu started enjoying the perils of social media space but then came to an interruption. Sudhanshu's account not just got hacked but also got deactivated too. The actor even revealed how shocked he was, ''I got quite active on it and used to post different and sensible stuff and in no time I managed to gain some 86k followers and was expecting it to reach 100k by end of this week. However, this happened. I am already in touch with a Facebook person and they are trying to resolve this. I just hope that it gets activated again."

Roshan Kaur Sodhi

Taarak Mehta’s Jennifer aka Roshan too became a victim of social media hacking. Jennifer’s co-star Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal informed her fans about the issue she even shared a post on her Instagram handle to alert them. She requested to ignore any DM received from her account.

Karan V Grover

Karan's V Grover's Twitter account got hacked and his dear friend Maniesh Paul immediately took to his Twitter account to share a screenshot of the same and alert the fans. Karan got quite distressed about it and made all possible attempts to re-access his account.

HACKED!! My friend @karanvgrover22 twitter account has been hacked by this individual EMINE UNAN , pls do not interact with him/her

Be careful of fakes @twitterindia pls help pic.twitter.com/JnqwcBFecr — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) November 6, 2020

Mishkat Verma

Celebrities face a lot of trouble when their social media handles get hacked. It makes them panic as a lot of fans too are connected to them via social media, Mishkat Verma too faced the same when he realized he has become a victim of this cybercrime. Pavitra Bhagya actress Aneri Vajani took to her Instagram account to share this news. Aneri requested the fans not to respond to any messages sent from Mishkat's end thereby alerting them.

capture_7.jpg

Mayur Vakani

Taarak Mehta actor Mayur Vakani AKA Sunderlal was taken by surprise when he realized his Instagram account has been hacked. Sunderlal is one of the most iconic characters on the show. The role is being played by Mayur Vakani who is also the real and reel brother of Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben. When Mayur's Instagram account got hacked people could see the followers are still the same which is 118k, but couldn't see any of his posts.

Well, it is very disheartening to learn when somebody has breached into your personal space, especially our TV celebs have a lot of social responsibility too being a public figure and thus their panic is justified.

These were a few celebrities who faced this cybercrime.

