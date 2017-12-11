Concerned, happy about Janhvi's debut, says mom Sridevi

Hot Downloads

11 Dec 2017 03:28 PM
TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood's ageless beauty Sridevi says she is going through mixed feelings of being concerned and happy about her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor making her acting debut with the movie Dhadak.

Sridevi graced the red carpet of the Lux Golden Rose Awards here on Sunday night, and spoke about Jahnvi's foray into filmdom with Dhadak, which also stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

"It is a great feeling. I am excited, nervous, happy and concerned, as any mother would be. But she is a very hard working and very dedicated girl," Sridevi said.

Dhadak is an upcoming romantic drama film based on 2016 Marathi language film Sairat. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. It will release in July next year.

At the awards gala here, Sridevi bagged an honour for 'Power Performance'. "I am honoured and extremely flattered," she said.

(Source: IANS)

