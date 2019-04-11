It was a dream team to work with: Jackie Shroff on making his digital debut with Criminal Justice

MUMBAI: An array of Bollywood stars are making their digital debut on OTT platforms for the kind of concepts and characters one gets to explore.



Noted actor Jackie Shroff marked his digital debut with Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice, a drama produced by BBC Studios India and commissioned by Applause Entertainment. The series released over the weekend. It also marks the OTT debut of director Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia. The series stars a stellar cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Mita Vashisht, and Anupriya Goenka.



Talking about his digital debut with Criminal Justice, Jackie shared, 'It is exciting to make a debut on digital with the show like Criminal Justice. The entire team, from the cast and directors to each member associated with the series, has done a commendable job. Makers gave full freedom to us to perform to the best of our capabilities.'



On asked about his experience on working with Pankaj Tripathi, he said, 'Well, we don’t have scenes together, as I am shown inside jail in the series. But it was a dream team to work with. Everyone knew their job very well.'



Since the digital space is considered to be the future, we asked him if he agrees with this. He replied, 'No. I don’t think so, as both the mediums and the content are very different. It is up to the audience as to what they want to watch. If you want to watch something on your phone, then there is a list of series available. Watching a film in the theatre is a different experience altogether.'



When asked why viewers should watch Criminal Justice, he replied, 'If my wife, who sleeps early, watched the series at one go, then everyone should watch it. I am sure the suspense element will make viewers stay hooked to the series. Watch the series for the performances and hard work that each one has put.'



There have been lot of rumours about his son Tiger and actress Disha Patani planning to get hitched. When asked about this, Jackie replied, 'They both are married to their work.'



Finally, we asked if his daughter Krishna wishes to get into acting, and he said, 'No plans yet'.



Good luck, Jaggu Dada.