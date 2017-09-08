The eighth edition of Jagran Film Festival will pay homage to late actresses Reema Lagoo and Jeanne Moreau here later this month.

Reema, who was popular for playing mother to protagonists in films like "Maine Pyar Kiya" and "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", died on May 18.

The festival will screen her 1997 film "Rui Ka Bojh" on September 21, read a statement.

Moreau, a French actress, singer, screenwriter and director, won Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for "Seven Days... Seven Nights" (1960). She passed away on July 31.

Her film "Jules et Jim" (1962) will be screened at the fest on September 22.

The fest took off on July 1 in Delhi before moving on to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, Indore, Meerut and more.

It will conclude here on September 24.

(Source: IANS)