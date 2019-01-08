News

Abhinav Kapoor juggles between two shows

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 03:29 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Abhinav Kapoor, is in a very happy space in his professional life. The actor is currently juggling between two shows one for -  Ekta Kapoor's Dil Hi Toh Hai season 2 and another Internet Wala Love

Abhinav is in a very happy space professionally and has no complains of not getting enough time. 
He shares, "I have been shooting for 24 hours most of days. Fortunately, both the sets are right besides each other which helps saving the travel time. I have no complains as work keeps me happy and energized. I love being on floor and in front of camera." 

The actor is happy to have playing varied characters at the same time. He shares, 
"Both my characters are poles apart from each other, which gives me an opportunity to perform and enhance my craft. I am grateful for the love and appreciation my character Sushant in Internet Wala Love has received so far."

