Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bittu-Munni to find ruins of their past in Jaat Ki Jugni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2017 03:30 PM

Sony TV’s Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is not just a story about two people finding love after going through a series of struggles. It’s much more than that.

The show is a perplex drama filled with vim and vigour, and a cast that doesn’t fail to keep you hooked on to your seats.

Vishal Vashishtha and Madirakshi Mundle are stealing everyone’s hearts by their buoyant acting skills as Bittu and Munni.

As you must have seen, Vikram (Paras Madaan) and Jyoti’s (Barkha Singh) wedding ceremonies are in process. In the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to see the mehendi ceremony of both the families taking place in Bhauji’s (Yash Tonk) haveli.

Not just that, but as Munni and Bittu are on a quest to find out Tauji’s real killer, they will unexpectedly stumble upon a deeper darker secret that involves two dead lovers from Amritkhet. They will enter a burnt ruined house which used to belong to these lovers.

What is so abrupt about these two lovers? Well, they will find out that these two lovers were also called Munni and Bittu, and were murdered nearly 25 years ago.

What happens when Munni and Bittu come to know this ghastly truth?

We tried getting in touch with Madirakshi, but she wasn’t available for comment.

Keep watching Sony TV’s Jaat Ki Jugni to know what happens! 

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Jaat Ki Jugni, Vishal Vashishtha, Madirakshi Mundle, Paras Madaan, Barkha Singh, Yash Tonk,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top