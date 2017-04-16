Chaka Chak Comedy Chak is based on para concept: Rudranil Ghosh

In an earlier story, Tellychakkarr.com had reported about Rudranil Ghosh returning to the small screen via a comedy show on Colors Bangla.

We have also reported that the channel has roped in all the major comedians including Kanchan Mullick, Khwaraj Mukherjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Bulbuli Panja, and Biswanath Basu.

As promised, now here we are with more details of the show.

Apart from the above mentioned names, actor Partha Sarathi has also been roped in for Chaka Chak Comedy Chak.

Now coming to the plot, the show would be presented in the form of a story. Actors Rudranil and Kanchan are playing brothers here. As per the story, both of them own rival tea-stalls off the National Highway, near Chandni Chowk. They would employ dubious tricks to make travelers stop at their tea stalls. Each of the comedians has a part to play in the story.

Talking more about the concept of the show, Rudranil, who is also the producer of it, said at a recent media interaction which was held at Narayani Studio, “It is basically based on para concept, which we were missing for a long time. Here there is this place called Chandni Chowk. The residents of this place or the people who do their business here are not that smart and depend on others for taking any decision on any matter.”

“Now owing to a reason, people have stopped coming to the area. And to earn money and exchange opinions and views, they need people. So to attract people to the area, they use a trick. They keep nails on the road to puncture the tires of the cars. When the travelers visit the mechanic (played by Partha), he asks for an hour to fix the issue and sends them to the tea stalls. As a result, it serves all their purposes. So, this is the format of the show,” he added.

Every episode will be graced by celebrities.

He quipped, “Every episode will be graced by celebrities but by this I do not mean only the film personalities. Apart from the actors, the stage would be graced by many other personalities who have done something unique or different for the society no matter from which part of the society they hail from. We would pay a tribute to such people.”

Great thoughts, Rudranil!

So, gear up for Chaka Chak Comedy Chak.

It will kick start from 16 April airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. And the first episode would see the cast of the Bengali film One including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.