Christmas special: Sudipta Banerjee to grace Radhuni

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2016 01:23 PM

Christmas is knocking at the door and any occasion is incomplete without some delicious food.

Isn’t it, readers?

So, to mark the occasion of Christmas, Aakash Aath's Radhuni has planned for a special episode, where actress Sudipta Banerjee will be seen making a guest appearance.

It will see the Jol Nupur and Chokher Tara Tui actress and anchor Rupsha Chakraborty sharing the recipes of Coconut Snow Balls and Chicken Pancakes.

Sounds delicious!

So, get ready for the episode. It will air on 24 December at 5 pm.

