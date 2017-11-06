Colors Bangla’s daily soap, Jhumur, which was launched on 3 May, is all set to take a leap of 14 years.

The channel has roped in newbie Oindrilla Sharma to essay the character of grown up Jhumur. The role of younger Jhumur was played by Sambhabi.

Oindrilla has won several beauty pageants. She did her schooling from Mahrani Kashishari Girls High School. Currently, she is in first year pursuing computer science.

The Behrampur (Murshidabad) girl has bagged the role in a filmy style.

Oindrila seemed pretty elated to bag the role, she enthused, “I went to the studio to submit my photos for work and there I was spotted by Krishnadi (a channel member) for the role of grown up Jhumur. Yes, bagging the role was quite filmy.”

Oindrilla, who was visibly excited about her acting debut further shared, “I had always wanted to be an actress. It was my childhood dream. I used to practice acting by standing in front of the mirror. My favourite actor is Prosenjit Chatterjee. I used to say that I will marry him,” she added with a smile.

When asked how she juggles between studies and acting, she said, “Yes, working in a serial is quite hectic so I study in between breaks. Whenever I get time, I read e-book.”

Best wishes, girl!

The post leap track will start airing from today (6 November).