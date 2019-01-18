Contiloe’s Jai Hanuman to go off air

MUMBAI: Contiloe, best known for mythological and historic shows, started a show on Udaya TV in Kannada. Based on the journey of Lord Hanuman, the show was titled Jai Hanuman.



The show has an amazing ensemble cast including child artist Pradyumna, who plays the young Hanuman; Priyanka Chincholi, who plays Anjana; Prasanna, who essays the character of Kesari; and Vinaya Gowda, who plays Ravana.



TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the show will soon go off air. The last episode of the same will be aired later this month.



We tried to contact the actors and makers of the show, but they remained unavailable for comment.



