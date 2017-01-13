Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Deepika Singh ‘pregnant’?

This has to be the New Year’s ‘bestest’ news!!

The charming and adorable Deepika Singh, the protagonist of the trend-setter show Diya Aur Baati Hum, is said to be blushing these days with a wave of positive energy running within her.

Her newfound happiness apparently comes from the ‘beam of light’ growing within her...

Yes folks, if the news coming in is to be believed, Deepika is well and truly in the family way!!

Aww, superb, isn’t it?

As per a credible source, “Deepika is pregnant, probably in her early phase of trimester.”

We also hear that Deepika and her director husband Rohit Raj Goyal are presently on a 10 days Vipassana Course, away from the hustle and bustle, seeking divine grace and happiness.

When we contacted Deepika on her number, her sister Anamika Singh received and told us, “Deepika will be back on 21st of this month. She is away for a meditation course.”

We talked about our query of Deepika being in the family way to her sister, and she told us, “I really do not know anything. Deepika is always a person who keeps a lot of things to herself and reveals it to us only later. So I am not aware. I will try to convey details of our conversation to Deepika when she calls us next.”

Our fingers are certainly crossed, as there cannot be better good news coming our way on the given day!!

Here’s wishing that Deepika will break the news to the world pretty soon!!