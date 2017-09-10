A lot of things are going to happen in the coming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada which will keep the viewers hooked to the series!

We hear from our source that the preparation for staging ‘Chaitanyalila’ will progress fast and Deben Majumder (Arnab Banerjee), one of the associates of Girish Ghosh (Sanjib Sarkar), will propose to invite Thakur (Suman Kundu) along with other important guests for the first day first show.

Any guesses how Girish will respond to the idea?

Well, he will disagree with Deben and say that one has to pay and appreciate art.

On the other hand, Aghormoni (Suchismita) will develop a strong bonding with Thakur and Sarada (Arpita Mondol) and finally find her ‘baal gopal’ in Thakur.

There is more on the platter, readers…

Thakur will take a sudden decision and command Rakhal (Krishanu Chatterjee) to go back home in order to lead a family life. He will throw away his beloved Rakhal out of Dakshineshwar as the latter will refuse to obey his command.

What will happen now? Will Rakhal eventually obey Thakur? And will Thakur be ready to pay in order to watch the stage show? To know all this, keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.com.