Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

News

Drama galore in Zee Bangla's Goyenda Ginni

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2016 04:41 PM

Here we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla's Goyenda Ginni (Shree Venkatesh Films)!

The last episode had showed Parama (Indrani Halder) exposing the corrupted police officer right in front of the minister and the other police personnel.

Now a reliable source shared that in the coming episode she will be successful in taking Arup (Indrajit Bose) out of the police custody.

Next, Parama and Arup will rush to the marriage venue, where everything has already been set.

The wedding will take place amidst all the family members. It will be a joyous moment for everyone.

When Arup and Mimi will be busy celebrating their happy times, an unknown lady will arrive at the venue looking for Parama Mitra.  

Who that lady is? Does Parama know her?

When we contacted Indrani for a comment she remained busy shooting.

As reported earlier, Goyenda Ginni will soon bid adieu to its viewers.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

