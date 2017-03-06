I enjoy playing negative roles: Joyjit Banerjee

Actor Joyjit Banerjee, who is currently playing a pivotal role in Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi (Shibaji Panja), says that he enjoys playing negative roles.

“I am a positive minded-person in real life. So, I love playing negative roles more. It’s a challenge to play on-screen what I am not in real life,” said Joyjit.

He continued saying, “I believe every human being has two sides: negative and positive. Sometimes, the person is over powered by his positive side and sometimes, his negative side rules him.”

The actor, who was earlier part of Bengali soaps like Tithir Atithi, Khela and Bamakhyapa, feels that the industry has a conventional method of casting actors in roles which clicks with the audiences.

He opined, “In our industry, as per the conventional method, if one plays negative roles, he is offered the negative characters and if one gains fame by playing positive roles, he is offered the same roles most of the time.”

When quizzed if he feels that the existence of such conventional methods makes it difficult for the actors to break their onscreen image, he answered, “I don’t think so. I am very much satisfied with the way our television industry has utilized me. I have played both positive and negative shades.”

“My acting career would be very boring if I do not experiment with different kinds of roles,” signed off the Bigg Boss Bangla Season 2 winner.

Well said, Joyjit!

