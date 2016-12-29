Hot Downloads

News

Jojo turns chef in Aakash Aath’s Radhuni

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 01:35 PM

Time to smile as we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Aakash Aath’s Radhuni!

Readers, the coming episode of the cookery show will see the popular singer Jojo as guest.

The enthusiastic lady, who mesmerized the audiences not by just singing but also by acting in Colors Bangla's Taranath Tantrik (Greentouch Entertainment), will surely add fun to the show.

And guess what the recipe of the evening would be?

Well, the non-vegetarians will be happy to hear that it’s Bar-B-Q Chicken & Parsley Chicken.

Yummy!

So gear up for the show!

Hosted by Rupsha Chakraborty, it will air on 31 December, 6 pm.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

