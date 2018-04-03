Kalyug actress Smilie Suri's latest obsession is 'Rope Mallakhamb'

Mumbai: Actress Smilie Suri who was in news because of her Pole Dancing is once again making headlines however this time, it is because of her obsession to fitness.

The diva is fitness conscious and loves to explore all the possible ways to stay fit and her idée fixe is rope Mallakhamb or anti-gravity yoga. The beauty is learning rope Mallakhamb at Shree samartha Vyayam Mandir, Dadar from renowned Guru Uday V. Deshpande and aims at spreading the news and educating people about the wonderful benefits of the fitness program.

Smilie Suri has organized a Shakti Pole Camp which will be held in Bandra, on the 3 and 6 May.

"I will be conducting the training on Pole Mallakhamb and Rope Mallakhamb, in this camp. It is especially meant for the Women Empowerment, for awakening of Women’s Inner Shakti. It is best way to release stress, make the mind more calm, and at peace," Smilie said.

Uday V. Deshpande added, “Smilie had frequent attacks of depression, severe Thyroid problems and other challenges when she came to me. I encouraged her to go to Singapore for Pole Fitness. She has improved a lot. She got rid of depression, still fighting with the Thyroid problem, now of lower intensity. I am sure she will be cured hundred percent and will be successful in her mission. She is also bringing her Teacher Milla Tenorio from Dubai, who can be a role model for all the youngsters. I am sure, all the participants will benefit listening to her experience."

Well, the actress has already started rehearsing for the D-day; here’s the glimpse of it…