Ki Kore Toke Bolbo to feature Muslim wedding

Viewers would know that the above mentioned serial is a story of two minors who belong to different religious background.

And as per the current storyline, Ki Kore Toke Bolbo is heading towards a marriage extravaganza.

As the show revolves around a Hindu-Muslim love story, the team is emphasizing on the minute details of a Muslim wedding.

As per our reliable source, in the days to come, it will be showcasing the wali (engagement), haldi, mehendi, sangeet and finally the nikaah.

The story will showcase Jannat’s (Soumi Chakraborty) marriage preparations to Aftab being done step by step right in front of Udaan (Daipayan Chakraborty) and he will take the initiative in all of them.

Poor chap! So, won’t Udaan try to stop everything and get his love back?

Well, the lover boy knows that Jannat is doing all this forcefully so he will try to provoke her to reveal her love for him.

But will he be successful in not letting Jannat go away from his life?

When we buzzed Soumi to know her reaction on the development, she sounded excited. She said cheerfully, “I am really very happy to be a part of this show and excited about the wedding track. This is going to be something new in a Bengali serial and it feels great to know that I am a part of this new thing, thanks to Sushanto da (writer and producer of the show) who gave me the opportunity to play the role of Jannat.”

“Since I am a Hindu and know very little about a Muslim wedding, I am getting immense help from the team members to understand the rituals and enact my scenes well. The whole unit of our show got together to discuss the details of a Muslim wedding,” she added.

The pretty lady also said that she is enjoying wearing the Muslim wedding attires like lehenga and salwar kameez.

We also called Sushanto Das for his comment on the same but he remained busy.

We got to know that the shooting is complete till the sangeet ceremony and the new track will start airing from today.

